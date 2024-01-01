A New Era: Voices of Change Echo in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia – In a display of solidarity and defiance, thousands of impassioned individuals flooded the streets of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, on Saturday, demanding justice and accountability. Chants of “Thieves!” reverberated through the city as the populist authorities of President Aleksandar Vucic faced accusations of orchestrating a fraudulent election.

The massive rally marked the culmination of nearly two weeks of continuous protests stemming from reports of widespread irregularities during the parliamentary and local elections on December 17. International election observers also acknowledged and documented these irregularities, amplifying the opposition’s claims of electoral theft, especially in the voting for the Belgrade city authorities.

The opposition alliance, Serbia Against Violence, has been at the forefront of the protests, vociferously demanding the annulment and rerun of the election. The tension has escalated in recent days, with incidents of violence and arrests of opposition supporters during a previous protest.

Marinika Tepic, a prominent opposition politician who has been on a hunger strike since the election, garnered roaring support from the crowd at the rally. Despite her frail appearance, Tepic emphasized the urgency of rerunning the elections, waving feebly from the stage and explaining that her strength was dwindling.

Echoing her sentiments, Radomir Lazovic, another opposition politician, implored the international community not to remain silent. He urged them to establish a commission to investigate the irregularities and exert pressure on the authorities to conduct a new election that is free and fair.

Following the speeches, the participants took to the streets, marching towards the headquarters of the state electoral commission before proceeding to Serbia’s Constitutional Court, which will ultimately adjudicate the electoral complaints.

The rally attracted individuals from all walks of life, united by a shared sense of indignation. Rajko Dimitrijevic, a protester from Belgrade, attended the demonstration to combat the “humiliation” and “manipulation of the people’s will.” Ivana Grobic, also from Belgrade, joined the protest to call for the institutions of the country to fulfill their obligations, thereby paving the way for a better life.

As the dust settles, uncertainty looms over whether and when the opposition protests will resume. The independent civic initiative, ProGlas (pro-vote), organized the rally on Saturday. Their mission was to encourage high voter turnout before the election, advocating for robust civic engagement.

Despite the low turnout at the rally, Milos Vucevic, the leader of the ruling party, dismissed the opposition’s influence, attributing it to the lack of public support. However, multiple international watchdogs, alongside local election monitors, have reported numerous irregularities, including instances of vote-buying and ballot box tampering. Allegations have also emerged regarding voters from Serbia and neighboring countries being transported to Belgrade to cast their ballots.

President Vucic and his party vehemently deny these reports, labeling them as “fabricated.” Embracing a narrative that harkens back to the 1990s, when Serbia grappled with undemocratic policies and warmongering under the regime of Slobodan Milosevic, critics assert that Vucic has fostered an autocratic system since assuming power in 2012. They accuse him of tightening control over the media and state institutions.

In response to the protests, Vucic argued that the elections were fair, decrying the opposition’s alleged intent to incite violence as part of a foreign-backed plot to topple his government. However, opposition leaders deny these allegations.

This defiance has come at a cost. On Sunday evening, protesters attempted to storm Belgrade city hall, shattering windows, only to be met with riot police armed with tear gas, pepper spray, and batons. At least 38 people were detained in the ensuing clashes.

As Serbia pursues its formal bid for European Union membership, it faces a delicate balancing act. While seeking closer ties with the EU, the nation maintains significant connections with Moscow, refusing to endorse Western sanctions following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian officials have voiced unwavering support for Vucic amid the crackdown on protesters and have buttressed his claims of free and fair elections.

Ultimately, the echoes of change reverberate through Belgrade, reminding the world of the power of collective action and the unwavering determination of those who strive for a more transparent and equitable democracy. The path ahead remains uncertain, but the persistent voices demanding justice and accountability will undoubtedly shape Serbia’s future.

