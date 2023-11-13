New Discovery Unearthed in Serbia: Roman Ship Revealed

In a stunning archaeological find, a Roman ship has been uncovered by Serbian coal miners in the Kostolac region. The mining excavators made the discovery while working at the Drmno mine, uncovering fragments of ancient wooden timbers. This remarkable find has led to a collaborative effort between miners and experts from the nearby Roman settlement of Viminacium to carefully excavate and preserve the ship’s remains.

The recently discovered vessel is believed to have been a part of the river fleet that served the bustling Roman city of Viminacium. With a population of 45,000, Viminacium was a thriving center with impressive structures such as a hippodrome, fortifications, a forum, a palace, temples, amphitheater, aqueducts, baths, and workshops. The ship’s age is still uncertain, but previous findings indicate that it might date back to the 3rd or 4th century AD, when Viminacium served as the capital of the Roman province of Moesia Superior.

Lead archaeologist Miomir Korac explained that the timber of the ship has been carefully sprayed with water and protected from decay with a tarpaulin amidst the summer heat. The vessel’s reconstruction will require delicate handling due to its 13-meter hull. Engineers are currently devising a special structure that will be lifted by a crane, ensuring a gradual conservation process.

Including this recent find, the area has yielded two other ships and three canoes, all of which likely either sank or were abandoned at the river bank. The plan is to eventually showcase the newly discovered ship alongside thousands of other artifacts from Viminacium near the town of Kostolac. This display will provide visitors with a glimpse into the rich history and cultural heritage of the region.

It is worth noting that the excavation of Viminacium has been ongoing since 1882, yet archaeologists estimate that only 5% of the site has been explored so far. The site itself covers a vast area of approximately 450 hectares, bigger than New York’s Central Park, and remarkably, it remains unburied beneath a modern city. Numerous remarkable discoveries have been made throughout the years, including golden tiles, jade sculptures, mosaics, frescoes, weapons, and even remains of three mammoths.

This latest find adds to the growing collection of remarkable artifacts at Viminacium and sheds light on the lives of the ancient Romans who once inhabited this thriving city. The preservation and study of these remnants provide invaluable insights into the rich history and complex societies of the past. As the excavation continues, we anticipate even more exciting discoveries from this remarkable site.

FAQ

Q: How was the ship discovered?

A: The Roman ship was unearthed by coal miners in the Kostolac region of Serbia during mining excavations.

Q: What is the significance of the discovery?

A: The discovery of the Roman ship provides valuable insights into the river fleet that served the ancient Roman city of Viminacium and adds to the growing collection of artifacts from the site.

Q: How old is the ship?

A: While the exact age of the ship is uncertain, archaeologists believe it may date back to the 3rd or 4th century AD.

Q: How will the ship be preserved?

A: The ship’s timber has been sprayed with water and covered with a tarpaulin to prevent decay in the summer heat. Engineers are currently designing a special structure for lifting and conserving the hull.

Q: What other discoveries have been made at Viminacium?

A: Viminacium has yielded numerous remarkable artifacts, including golden tiles, jade sculptures, mosaics, frescoes, weapons, and the remains of three mammoths.

Q: How much of Viminacium has been excavated?

A: Despite ongoing excavations since 1882, archaeologists estimate that only 5% of the site has been explored so far. The site covers an extensive area of approximately 450 hectares.

(Source: Reuters)