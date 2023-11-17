Serbia Defies U.S. Sanctions, Rejects Accusations of Undermining Peace Agreement

The recent imposition of U.S. sanctions on Bosnian Serb officials accused of undermining a 1995 peace agreement by Serbia has been met with defiance. Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, stated that the Republic of Serbia will disregard the sanctions, emphasizing that the officials will still be welcome in the country. Despite international pressure, Serbia remains resolute in its decision.

The sanctioned Bosnian Serb officials include Zeljka Cvijanovic, a member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, and Radovan Viskovic, the prime minister of the Serb entity in Bosnia. Milorad Dodik, the separatist leader of the Bosnian Serb entity, had already been subjected to U.S. sanctions.

The officials are accused of drafting a law that undermines the unity of Bosnia by disregarding the decisions of the constitutional court. The law, which the Bosnian Serb Parliament passed, signifies a continuous attempt by the leadership to distance themselves from the fragile Bosnian federation.

President Vucic and the Bosnian Serb leader, Dodik, took the opportunity to criticize the U.S.’s actions and accuse Washington of pursuing anti-Serb policies. The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo refuted these claims, stating that the sanctions were implemented to protect the stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, rather than targeting the officials based on ethnicity.

The Bosnian War, which began in 1992 and involved Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats, resulted in over 100,000 casualties and millions of displaced individuals. The conflict concluded with the Dayton Accords, sponsored by the United States, establishing the Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation as separate regions.

Serbia also faces recent sanctions from the U.S., having targeted the pro-Russian head of Serbia’s security agency, Aleksandar Vulin. These sanctions are due to alleged involvement in illegal arms shipments, drug trafficking, and abuse of public office.

Concerns have arisen regarding Serbia’s alliance with Russia, leading to potential tensions in the Balkans. Speculations circulate that Serbia may use these tensions as a distraction from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a separate event, Serbian President Vucic attended commemorations in the Bosnian Serb entity for the thousands of Serbs who were displaced from Croatia in 1995 during the Croatian military offensive known as “Operation Storm.” While this operation is celebrated in Croatia, it is viewed as a tragedy by Serbs due to the large-scale exodus and casualties.

To further exacerbate ethnic tensions, Bosnian Serb officials chose the town of Prijedor, where numerous Bosniaks and Croats were killed in prison camps during the Bosnian war, as the location for the commemorations. President Vucic and Dodik used this platform to deliver speeches that criticized the West and blamed the U.S. and Croatia for the tragic events of the past, promising Serbia’s commitment to preventing such incidents from recurring.

