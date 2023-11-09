Serbia Reduces Forces in Response to Border Tensions

Serbia has made the decision to withdraw a portion of its forces from the border with Kosovo, signaling a de-escalation in tensions. The Serbian Army Chief of Staff, General Milan Mojsilovic, confirmed on Monday that the operational regime of the military units tasked with securing the administrative line with Kosovo has returned to normal. The number of troops has been reduced from 8,350 to 4,500.

The recent increase in tensions between Belgrade and Pristina was sparked by an incident in late September when Kosovo police engaged in a shootout with a group of armed Serbs who had barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery. This resulted in the death of a Kosovo policeman and three attackers.

The military buildup near Kosovo has been a cause for concern in the West, with fears of possible instability in the Balkans. NATO announced on Sunday that it will be deploying an additional 600 troops to Kosovo to support the existing KFOR peacekeeping force.

The United States and the European Commission have both expressed concerns over Serbia’s military deployment and called for a reduction in troops. German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock emphasized the importance of reducing tensions between the two countries to maintain peace and security.

In response to the tension, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti shared drone images that allegedly showed Serbian paramilitaries training for the attack at Banjska. However, Serbia’s Defense Minister, Milos Vucevic, denied these claims, stating that the attackers were local ethnic Serbs who were frustrated with the constant harassment from the Kosovo government.

Serbia does not officially recognize Kosovo’s independence, which was declared in 2008. The region is predominantly populated by ethnic Albanians, but ethnic Serbs inhabit the northern part of Kosovo. With the partial withdrawal of Serbian forces from the border, there is hope for a reduction in tensions and a return to stability in the region.