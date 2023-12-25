The Controversy Surrounding Serbia’s Elections: Protests Erupt Amid Allegations of Fraud

Riot police clashed with opposition supporters in Serbia as demonstrators demanded the annulment of parliamentary and local elections. The protesters accused President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of election fraud and widespread irregularities. Their claims included vote buying, ballot stuffing, and improper influence by Vucic.

During the protests, hundreds of demonstrators attempted to storm Belgrade City Hall, using flagpoles and rocks to break windows. However, they were met with tear gas and pepper spray from the riot police.

The preliminary results announced by electoral authorities indicated that the SNS had won nearly 47 percent of the votes, securing a parliamentary majority. In contrast, the centre-left opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence received 23.56 percent, closely followed by the Socialist Party of Serbia with 6.56 percent. Serbia Against Violence has claimed that it was the rightful winner, especially in Belgrade, where there were reports of non-residents being recruited to vote.

The opposition has refused to recognize the election results and called for a rerun of the vote. In a letter addressed to European Union institutions, officials, and member nations, Serbia Against Violence requested an investigation into the alleged irregularities. They accused the Serbian government of attempting to suppress their opposition.

President Vucic, however, dismissed the allegations of fraud as lies and refused to entertain the idea of a new election. In a televised address, he emphasized that the protests were not a revolution but an attempted violent takeover of the state institutions. Vucic also suggested that there was evidence of external interference in the protests, claiming that everything was prepared in advance with foreign assistance. He warned that those seeking to destabilize the state would not succeed.

The clashes between protesters and police resulted in numerous arrests, and Vucic promised that more individuals would be apprehended. He condemned the destruction of public property and the injuries sustained by police officers during the demonstrations, stating that such actions have no place in the country.

This recent wave of protests in Serbia follows previous antigovernment demonstrations in May. Those protests initially began in response to tragic mass shootings but evolved into broader discontent, encompassing issues such as rising inflation and perceived government corruption.

