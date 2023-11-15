Serbia Reduces Troops Near Kosovo Amidst Heightened Tensions

Serbia recently made the decision to withdraw a portion of its troops stationed near the border with Kosovo. This move comes after an increase in troop numbers following a gun battle in northern Kosovo, where four individuals lost their lives. General Milan Mojsilovic, the army commander, announced on Monday that Serbia had deployed around 8,350 troops near the border with Kosovo, which has now been reduced to 4,500.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina have been escalating since September 24, when Kosovo police engaged in a skirmish with approximately 30 armed Serbs who had barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery in the northern Kosovo village of Banjska. Three attackers and one police officer were killed during the incident.

These recent clashes have raised concerns about the stability of Kosovo, a predominantly Albanian region that declared independence from Serbia in 2008. The declaration followed a guerrilla uprising and a NATO bombing campaign in 1999, which led to the withdrawal of Serb security forces.

The presence of troops in the so-called Ground Safety Zone along the Kosovo border, which spans 5 kilometers (3 miles) inside Serbia, has now returned to normal, according to General Mojsilovic. However, he stressed that Serbia has not officially increased the readiness level of its 22,500-strong army.

Following these developments, Kosovo has called on Serbia to reduce the number of troops stationed along the border, while the United States has expressed concerns over the Serbian military deployment, describing it as destabilizing. The State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, stated on Monday that the United States had not yet independently verified the troop withdrawal. However, if confirmed, it would be regarded as a positive step.

“We continue to be concerned about the cycle of rising tensions and sporadic violence in northern Kosovo and encourage both parties to return to the facilitated dialogue,” Miller emphasized during a press briefing.

Pristina has accused Serbia of providing financial and logistical support to the group involved in the skirmish, an allegation that Belgrade has denied. Notably, Milan Radoicic, a Kosovo Serb politician who admitted to participating in the clashes, has not received any training with the army, clarified General Mojsilovic.

The situation in northern Kosovo has been particularly complex due to the presence of approximately 50,000 Serbs who do not recognize Pristina’s institutions and consider Belgrade their capital. Tensions between this population and Kosovo police and international peacekeepers have frequently erupted in violence, but Sunday’s incident marked the most severe in years.

NATO, which still maintains 4,500 troops within Kosovo, announced on Friday that it had authorized additional forces to address the current situation.

