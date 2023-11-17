Challenges in Serbia-Kosovo Relations Could Impact EU Membership Prospects, Warns Brussels

The path to European Union (EU) membership for Serbia and Kosovo is at risk due to the lack of progress in their relations, asserted Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief. Borrell emphasized that time is of the essence and urged both countries to reach a mutual understanding promptly. Failure to do so would leave them lagging behind other regional partners aspiring to join the EU. The latest setback occurred during talks in Brussels, where Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti insisted on Serbia recognizing his country before advancing on existing agreements. This demand led to an impasse in negotiations.

The tensions between Serbia and Kosovo stem from historical grievances and the 1998-99 war that resulted in significant loss of life. While Kosovo declared independence in 2008, Serbia has refused to acknowledge this move. Borrell pointed out that Kurti’s refusal to progress without de facto recognition hindered the negotiating process.

In response to the failed talks, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic blamed Kurti for sabotaging the negotiations, while Kurti accused Vucic of rejecting potential solutions. The animosity between the two leaders and their countries further escalated when clashes occurred between Serbs and security forces in northern Kosovo. This heightened tension prompted KFOR peacekeepers to express concerns about the potential for further crises.

The lack of progress comes at a crucial time when the European Commission aims to expedite the accession process for aspiring EU member states. Borrell emphasized the need for both Serbia and Kosovo to ease tensions, allowing for new elections in northern Kosovo and avoiding further crises. He stressed the urgency of the situation and the importance of taking immediate steps toward resolution.

FAQ

Sources: Europa.eu, BBC.com