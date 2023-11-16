In a recent visit to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken uncovered a heartbreaking tale of suffering and resilience. In the small village of Yahidne, just a couple of hours north of Kyiv, Blinken witnessed the aftermath of atrocities committed by the occupying Russian soldiers. A school building in Yahidne became the dark stage for a month-long horror show where Ukrainian residents were imprisoned, tortured, and tragically lost their lives.

Survivor Valeriy Polhui recounted the harrowing details of this ordeal to Blinken. The school’s dank basement room, congested with 127 individuals, proved to be a claustrophobic nightmare for those held there. Tragically, ten people met their demise within the confines of this suffocating space. Polhui revealed that if someone passed away before noon, the Russians would allow the body to be removed, but if death occurred later in the day, the deceased remained trapped until morning.

Inside the cramped room, everyone except the elderly was compelled to stand or sit. There was simply no space to lie down. The youngest child, a mere month and a half old, was among those imprisoned. Desperate Ukrainian prisoners begged the Russians to let the children breathe fresh air, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. The Russians responded callously, claiming that this was a war and showing no regard for the lives on the brink of death.

As the room filled with Ukrainian detainees, the lack of air became unbearable. Initially, the cold was the prisoners’ enemy, but as the basement reached its capacity, suffocation replaced the chilling temperatures. The toll on the elderly was evident as they slowly lost their sanity before succumbing to death. Mothers were eventually allowed to take their children outside for brief moments, but the little ones struggled to adjust to the brightness of day, their eyes weakened by the prolonged darkness they endured.

Blinken, deeply moved by what he witnessed in Yahidne, expressed his dismay, recognizing that this horrifying incident was not an isolated occurrence. It symbolized a broader pattern of suffering that has plagued Ukraine repeatedly, leaving scars on communities across the nation. Despite the tragedy, there is a glimmer of hope in the resilience and strength demonstrated by the Ukrainian people.

