A Sensory Retreat: Exploring the Casa Senses

The Casa Senses is a captivating hotel refuge nestled in the countryside, created by the innovative architects Cadé Marino, Michelle Wilkinson, and Thiago Morsch from UP3 Architecture. This extraordinary space is a testament to their creative vision and dedication to blending modern design with the beauty of natural surroundings.

Inspired by the elegance and simplicity of contemporary country houses, the Casa Senses aims to provide visitors with a sensory experience unlike any other. The architects carefully curated an environment that engages the senses through the use of natural materials, textures, lighting, ventilation, and vegetation. From the moment one steps foot into this refuge, they are enveloped in a harmonious symphony of sensations.

One of the standout features of Casa Senses is the seamless integration between indoor and outdoor spaces. The architects designed fluid spaces that promote a gentle flow throughout the house, allowing visitors to connect with nature effortlessly. The use of organic and rounded shapes further enhances this connection, evoking a sense of harmony and tranquility.

In an era where luxury is redefined, Casa Senses epitomizes the notion of silent luxury. It embraces the use of natural elements such as wood, stone, cotton, linen, leather, and plants to create an understated, timeless, and elegant atmosphere. The focus is not on opulence and ostentation but on well-being, quality craftsmanship, and discretion.

From the moment one explores the house, it becomes evident that every detail has been meticulously chosen to create a cohesive and captivating space. From the floor covered in warm wooden planks to the travertine marble slabs adorning the walls, each element contributes to the overall ambiance.

The architects also incorporated a breathtaking feature into the design of Casa Senses—a large opening in the ceiling through which a majestic tree extends. This unique feature serves as both a winter garden and a natural divider between the social and intimate areas of the dwelling. The openness of the opening allows rain and sunlight to filter in freely, blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.

Casa Senses offers a remarkable kitchen island, designed as a sideboard and buffet made entirely of Dekton to conceal the appliances. The spa bathroom is also an oasis of self-care, featuring a luxurious soaking tub facing a glass wall that opens to the external garden.

In essence, the Casa Senses is an enchanting sensory retreat that invites visitors to indulge in the beauty of their surroundings. The combination of sleek design, natural elements, and understated luxury provides an unparalleled experience for those seeking solace and rejuvenation in the countryside.