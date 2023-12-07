A Fresh Perspective: Analysis of the Israel-Hamas War and the Impact on UN Sites

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the situation in Gaza has become increasingly dire for civilians. The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, has expressed deep concern over the lack of safe havens in the besieged region, pointing out that even UN shelters and designated “safe zones” have been targeted.

The conflict has resulted in over 80 UN facilities being hit, including sites where civilians had sought refuge. Shockingly, more than 220 Palestinians were killed in these strikes, with an additional 130 UNRWA employees losing their lives. Lazzarini, the commissioner general of UNRWA, stresses that there is nowhere safe in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials have denied targeting UN facilities, instead accusing Hamas of using these buildings to shield their military activities. However, regardless of the circumstances, there is a clear disregard for the safety of UN premises. Lazzarini believes that an independent investigation will be necessary in the future to examine these violations.

The impact on the Palestinian population has been devastating. More than 1.87 million Palestinians, comprising over 80% of Gaza’s population, have been forced to flee their homes. The current conditions in UN-run shelters are described as “totally overcrowded” and “appalling sanitary conditions.” This leaves more than 1 million displaced individuals residing in overcrowded spaces with limited access to basic necessities.

Efforts are being made to improve conditions in existing shelters, including the use of schools as temporary shelters. However, with the ongoing Israeli ground offensive and the shrinking available space along the closed-off border with Egypt, the situation remains critically challenging.

To alleviate the crisis, Lazzarini calls for an immediate cease-fire and the opening of more border crossings to allow aid and commercial goods into Gaza. The current bottleneck at the Rafah border crossing, the only point of entry from Egypt, severely hampers the delivery of crucial resources.

The relationship between the UN agency and Israeli authorities has been contentious in the past. Right-wing politicians in Israel have accused UNRWA of perpetuating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, UNRWA stresses that it is solely focused on fulfilling its mandate to assist a vulnerable population.

Lazzarini assures that UNRWA is in constant coordination with Israeli authorities during this war. Post-conflict, the agency stands ready to work with any governing body to restore essential services, such as reopening schools. However, Lazzarini expresses hope that this devastating conflict will lead to a political process that will address the root causes of the conflict and render UNRWA obsolete.

While the Israel-Hamas war continues to escalate, it is essential to recognize the urgent need for a resolution that prioritizes the safety and well-being of innocent civilians. Only then can there be hope for a brighter future for the people of the region, and potentially, the end of UNRWA’s vital work.

