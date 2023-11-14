Senior Tories Set to Challenge Rishi Sunak with Bold Demands at Party Conference

Senior members of the Conservative Party are expected to make an unprecedented intervention at the upcoming party conference, demanding tax cuts and pushing for a change in key policies. This move threatens to overshadow Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s agenda, which includes announcements on smoking and education.

One influential group, known as the New Conservatives, will spearhead the challenge by unveiling five demands during a 90-minute ambush. Their main priority is tax cuts, specifically targeting typical white van men and women. They argue that high taxes are hindering economic growth and call for an increase in the VAT threshold for small firms from £85,000 to £250,000.

The New Conservatives also seek to ban what they consider “woke trans ideology” in schools, reduce immigration, and boost apprenticeships. They believe that embracing these policies would demonstrate their commitment to the values of the electorate.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss will join the rebellion, calling for a return to her tax-cutting agenda. She believes that reducing Corporation Tax back to 19 per cent, rather than the current rate of 25 per cent, will encourage business growth. Truss emphasizes the importance of free businesses in driving the country’s economic prosperity.

Adding to the dissent, the Northern Research Group of Red Wall MPs will demand the construction of 500,000 new homes—an issue crucial to addressing the housing crisis.

These bold demands from within the party reflect a growing sense of dissatisfaction among some Conservatives. As political factions clash and tensions rise, Sunak’s policy announcements may be overshadowed by the demands of party rebels.

Frequently Asked Questions