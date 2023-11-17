The Strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet: New Developments and Western Support Shift

In a recent strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters, senior leadership and occupants were reportedly killed and wounded, according to the Ukrainian military. The operation, code-named “Crab Trap,” targeted the meeting of Russian navy’s senior members in the Crimean city of Sevastopol. While NBC News has not been able to independently verify this report, Russia’s defense ministry confirmed the death of one serviceman and the downing of five missiles by Russian air defense systems.

The aftermath of the attack saw the installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, state that the fire at the fleet headquarters had been successfully localized. However, Ukraine also experienced missile attacks, with over 30 people, including three children in the central industrial city of Kremenchuk, being injured. Additionally, civilians in Yurkivka, in the Zaporizhzhia region, were also affected by the missile strikes, resulting in damage to private homes and civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian armed forces identified the missiles used in the Russian attacks as “Shahed” missiles, which are Iranian-made unarmed, self-detonating drones. Out of the six drones deployed, two were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses. NBC News, however, has not been able to independently verify these reports.

These strikes come in the midst of Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders. During the meeting, Biden assured Zelenskyy that the United States would provide a small number of long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), colloquially known as “attack-ems,” to bolster Ukraine’s fight against Russia. The ATACMS missiles are part of a $325 million military aid package, which also includes air defense capabilities, cluster munitions, and anti-tank weaponry. Kyiv has actively lobbied to receive these missiles for several months, as they would provide Ukraine with the ability to strike targets behind Russian front lines up to 180 miles away, including supply lines, railways, and command and control locations.

While Ukrainian troops have made progress in breaching Russia’s heavily fortified defensive lines in the south and the east, a decisive breakthrough has yet to be achieved. With winter approaching, the Ukrainian military faces additional challenges in the ongoing conflict.

It is worth noting that the Biden administration’s stance on providing weapons to Ukraine has evolved since Russia’s invasion in 2022. Initially, the White House withheld approval for requests such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Howitzer artillery pieces, anti-ship missiles, and HIMARS systems. However, later approvals were granted for their shipment. Two months ago, President Biden signed a waiver permitting the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Furthermore, Western support for Ukraine has started to show cracks. Recently, Kyiv lodged a complaint at the World Trade Organization against E.U. members Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia for banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, a crucial export for Ukraine’s war-torn economy. In addition, potential frontrunners for the Republican presidential candidacy in the upcoming elections have indicated a cooling of support for the war and possibly a reduction in military aid.

As tensions persist between Russia and Ukraine, the strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters and the evolving dynamics of Western support indicate the complex nature of the conflict and the impact it has on geopolitical alliances.

