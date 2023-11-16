New Threats Arise in the Middle East Conflict

In a tense escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, senior political figures in Iraq and Yemen, aligned with Iran, have issued threats against U.S. interests if they choose to support Israel. The warning comes as the United States stands firmly behind Israel’s response to the attacks from Hamas.

The leader of Yemen’s Houthi Movement declared that they would react to any U.S. intervention in Gaza with the use of drones, missiles, and other military options. This threat coincides with the readiness of the Houthi Movement to coordinate with other members of the “Axis of Resistance,” including Iranian-backed factions in Iraq and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

Notably, Yemen’s Houthi movement has been engaged in a conflict against a Saudi-led coalition since 2015, targeting strategic assets in the Gulf, particularly energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. Despite the ongoing tension, Yemen has experienced a year of comparative calm as peace negotiations gain traction.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, Hadi Al-Amiri, a powerful politician with close ties to Iran and a prominent figure within the cross-party alliance supporting the Baghdad government, has also made threats against American assets. Speaking at a tribal gathering in the capital, Al-Amiri stated that if the United States openly intervenes in the conflict, all American targets would be considered legitimate and become potential targets.

Al-Amiri leads the Badr Organisation, a Shi’ite political group supported by Iran. The organization is a significant part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a state paramilitary organization formed by various Iran-backed factions. The PMF has expressed unwavering support for the Palestinian factions fighting against Israel, while the Iraqi government attributes the Palestinian operations to what it considers Israel’s oppressive policies.

Although Iranian-backed militias in Iraq previously targeted U.S. forces and the American embassy in Baghdad with rockets, such attacks have diminished since last year’s truce. Currently, the United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq and an additional 900 in Syria, focused on advising and assisting local forces in the fight against the Islamic State.

FAQ

What is the “Axis of Resistance”?

The “Axis of Resistance” refers to the alliance between Iranian-backed factions in Iraq, Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, and other groups or movements aligned with Iran. They share a common goal of countering U.S. influence and supporting anti-Israel causes.

Who are the Houthi Movement?

The Houthi Movement is a rebel group based in Yemen. They follow the Zaidi branch of Shia Islam and have been engaged in a conflict against the internationally recognized Yemeni government and a Saudi-led coalition since 2015.

What is the Popular Mobilisation Forces?

The Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) is a state paramilitary organization in Iraq that includes various factions supported by Iran. It was formed to fight against the Islamic State but has also become politically influential within the country.

What are the United States’ intentions in the region?

The United States has expressed its support for Israel’s response to the attacks from Hamas and has pledged additional support, including providing munitions and deploying a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean. Their mission in Iraq and Syria is to advise and assist local forces in combating the Islamic State.