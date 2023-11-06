Remembering the Heroic Sacrifice of Lt. Col. Salman Habaka in the Fight Against Terrorism

In the ongoing battle against terrorism, there are countless brave soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their fellow citizens. One such hero is Lt. Col. Salman Habaka, a commander in the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion, hailed from the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat in the western Galilee.

Lt. Col. Habaka tragically lost his life while battling Hamas in the northern part of Gaza. He is the most senior officer to have been killed during the IDF’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip. His commitment to duty and his unwavering courage have left an indelible mark on the hearts of his comrades and all those who knew him.

On that fateful day, Lt. Col. Habaka displayed exceptional leadership and bravery. When 2,500 Hamas terrorists launched a surprise onslaught in the south of Israel, he was among the first soldiers to enter Kibbutz Be’eri. In the face of grave danger, he fearlessly neutralized dozens of terrorists while rescuing trapped residents in their homes and shelters.

Lt. Col. Habaka’s dedication to the safety of civilians was evident when he quickly organized his battalion to redeploy from Hebron to Tze’elim and then to the kibbutzim where Hamas terrorists were carrying out massacres. His strategic thinking and swift actions undoubtedly saved lives and prevented further bloodshed.

His fearlessness was matched by his compassion. In an interview, he described the horrific scenes he encountered at Be’eri – houses on fire, overturned cars, and the haunting presence of dead terrorists. Lt. Col. Habaka and his comrades faced the difficult task of distinguishing between civilians and terrorists, requiring them to proceed with utmost caution.

The loss of Lt. Col. Salman Habaka is not just a tragedy for his family but for the entire nation. He leaves behind his wife, a two-year-old son, parents, two brothers, and three sisters. As we remember him, we also honor all the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism.

The bravery and selflessness displayed by Lt. Col. Habaka continue to inspire us all. His legacy serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of our communities. May his memory be a blessing and may his sacrifice never be forgotten.