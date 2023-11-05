Israeli Forces Target Deputy Head of Hamas’ Regional Artillery Array in Gaza

In a recent operation, Israeli aircraft successfully targeted and killed Muhammad Katamash, the deputy head of Hamas’ regional artillery array in Gaza, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Katamash held a significant position within the terrorist organization, being responsible for fire and artillery management in the Central Camps Brigade.

Under his leadership, Hamas was able to plan and execute various fire and artillery attacks against Israel during the rounds of fighting in the Gaza Strip. By eliminating Katamash, the IDF has dealt a significant blow to Hamas’ capabilities and disrupted their plans for future attacks.

This operation also resulted in the destruction of several other key targets. The head of a rocket firing squad, as well as a Hamas operative who approached the Gaza border fence in the northern part of the Strip, were among the casualties. Additionally, Israeli forces targeted a weapons production site and a military headquarters used by Hamas.

While Israeli forces were busy conducting these strikes, they also made a noteworthy capture. A member of Hamas’ Nukhbar commando forces, who had participated in the October 7 assaults on Gaza-area communities, was apprehended by Israeli security forces. The individual, described as “exhausted” by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), was attempting to return to Gaza. He is now in custody and will undergo interrogation by the Shin Bet.

The successful elimination of Katamash and the capture of a Hamas commando highlight Israel’s ongoing efforts to neutralize the threats posed by terrorist organizations operating in the region. By targeting key figures and disrupting their operations, Israel aims to safeguard its citizens and maintain stability in the area.