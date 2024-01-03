Fatal Explosion Rocks Beirut, Raising Concerns of Escalation

A powerful explosion in Beirut has resulted in the death of a senior leader from Hamas, sparking fears of a potential escalation in the already volatile region. The attack targeted an office belonging to Hamas in the southern suburb of Dahieh, known as a stronghold of Iran-backed Hezbollah. At least four people were reported to have been killed in the explosion.

According to Hamas media outlet Al Aqsa TV, Saleh Al-Arouri, the deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau, was among those killed in what the group called a “treacherous Zionist airstrike”. Arouri was considered a founding member of Hamas’ military wing and was based in Beirut. Two other leaders from the group’s military wing were also reportedly killed in the strike.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have yet to comment on the incident, but its spokesperson Daniel Hagari implied that their focus remains on the fight against Hamas. On the other hand, Israel’s far-right Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, appeared to celebrate the attack on social media, vowing that all of Israel’s enemies will “perish”.

This attack not only deals a blow to Hamas’ leadership but also carries the risk of broadening the scope of the Israel-Hamas conflict. It would be the most significant Israeli strike on Beirut since the 2006 war between the two nations.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the attack, accusing Israel of attempting to draw Lebanon into further confrontation. Mikati called for pressure on Israel to cease these actions and warned against diverting their failures in Gaza to the southern border of Lebanon.

The killing of Saleh Al-Arouri, if confirmed, marks the most senior Hamas official killed by Israeli forces since the start of the recent conflict. The tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have been escalating for months, and this incident only serves to heighten concerns about the potential for a full-scale war.

