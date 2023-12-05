The Threat of Terrorism in Europe Heightens During the Holiday Season Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues to escalate, concerns about the security situation in Europe have reached alarming levels. The European Union’s home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, has issued a stark warning about the “huge risk of terrorist attacks” during the Christmas holiday period. The fallout from the ongoing war has not only spread to European capitals but also sparked an increase in pro-Palestinian rallies, support for Israel, and growing incidents of antisemitism.

Johansson, addressing EU interior ministers in Brussels, highlighted the correlation between the war and the polarization it causes in European societies. She stressed the need to acknowledge the potential for terrorist attacks as a direct consequence of this polarization and expressed her concerns about the impending holiday season. Johansson’s assessment is based on reports of high security levels in EU member countries, a surge in antisemitic incidents, and a rise in hate speech and extremist content online.

While the home affairs commissioner refrained from providing specific security advice for shoppers or visitors to Christmas markets, emphasizing that such guidance falls under the jurisdiction of national governments, she affirmed that the threat is indeed significant. In response to these alarming circumstances, the European Commission has pledged an additional €30 million ($32.5 million) to enhance security in vulnerable areas, particularly places of worship.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser echoed the gravity of the situation, expressing condolences to France following a recent attack near the Eiffel Tower. Faeser emphasized the acute and serious threat posed by Islamist terrorism in the European Union, further exacerbated by the conflict in Gaza and the acts of terror orchestrated by Hamas. Coordination among security agencies in Austria, Belgium, France, Spain, Sweden, and Germany has been intensified to combat the Islamist threats and counteract terrorist propaganda effectively.

The significance of the threat is exemplified by recent incidents, such as the foiled plot in Germany where a 15-year-old boy and an alleged accomplice were apprehended for planning to carry out an attack on a Christmas market using a small truck, emulating the methods employed by the Islamic State group.

In light of the evolving situation, it is imperative for European nations to remain vigilant, strengthen cooperation, and adopt proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of their citizens during the holiday season and beyond.

