Get the Most Out of Your Trial: FAQ’s and Payment Options

Are you ready to embark on a trial with us? We’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know to make the most out of your experience.

What is included in my trial?

During your trial period, you will have complete digital access to our platform. This means you can enjoy all the benefits of both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Standard Digital offers you access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. On the other hand, Premium Digital takes it to the next level with our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes, all packed with original and in-depth reporting. To compare the features of our Standard and Premium Digital packages, click here.

Remember, you have the flexibility to change the plan you want to roll onto at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you choose to take no action, you will automatically be enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, granting you continued complete access for $69 per month.

But we understand that cost-saving is important to you. That’s why we give you the option to make changes to your plan online at any time in the “Settings & Account” section. If you decide to retain your premium access and save 20%, you can choose to pay annually at the end of your trial.

Of course, you also have the option to downgrade to Standard Digital, which provides a robust journalistic offering that satisfies the needs of many of our users. To compare the features of our Standard and Premium Digital packages, click here.

No matter what changes you decide to make, they will become effective at the end of your trial period. This means you can enjoy full access for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section, where you can find the option to cancel on the right-hand side. Rest assured, you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

To make things convenient for you, we support various forms of payment. You can choose to pay with credit card, debit card, or PayPal. We want to ensure that you have the flexibility to choose the payment method that suits you best.

So, dive right into your trial and make the most of your digital experience with us. We’re excited to have you on board!