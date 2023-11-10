Senegal’s Navy Intercepts Boats with Over 600 Migrants Attempting Canary Islands Crossing

Senegal’s navy has intercepted four boats over the course of three days, thwarting the plans of more than 600 migrants attempting to reach Spain’s Canary Islands. While footage on social media captured other migrants jumping off a boat that had run aground in Senegal’s St Louis, witnesses claimed that the migrants were forced to take this desperate measure due to the winds and to avoid arrest by the navy, which has intensified its patrols.

The treacherous Atlantic crossing has seen a sharp rise in recent months as more people attempt to reach the Canary Islands, which serve as a gateway to Europe. In August alone, over 2,690 people successfully made the journey from Senegal and Morocco, more than double the number from the same month the previous year. The perilous nature of this migration route is highlighted by the fact that at least 140 migrants have died or gone missing since early 2023, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

The Senegalese government has recognized the urgency of combating irregular migration and has implemented a 10-year plan that includes strengthening border management. However, despite the dangers involved, some individuals are still willing to undertake the risky journey due to the economic challenges they face in Senegal. Just last month, the brother of a Senegalese man who lost his life after being adrift at sea for over a month expressed that he, too, would attempt the trip, underscoring the desperate circumstances many individuals find themselves in.

The Senegalese navy has been actively intercepting boats and posted details of the recent incidents on social media. On Thursday, a wooden boat, known as a pirogue, was discovered with 71 people on board, including 13 children. The following day, in coordination with the air force, two pirogues with 272 passengers, including seven children, were spotted about 100km off the coast of Dakar. On Saturday, two more pirogues were found carrying 262 people, including 13 children.

The increasing number of intercepted boats is a grim reminder of the ongoing migrant crisis in Europe and the challenges faced by both the migrants and the authorities trying to manage the situation. As the Senegalese navy continues its efforts to prevent further dangerous crossings, it remains to be seen what other measures will be put in place to address the underlying issues driving this influx of migrants.