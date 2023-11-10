A Tragedy at Sea: Senegalese Migrants Feared Lost Near Cape Verde

In a heartbreaking turn of events, more than 60 migrants are feared dead after a Spanish fishing vessel rescued a boat off the coast of Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean. The boat, originally carrying over 100 people, had encountered grave difficulties before the rescue operation took place. The International Organization for Migration revealed that seven bodies were discovered on the boat, while an estimated 56 individuals are missing at sea and presumed dead.

The harrowing incident unfolded when the boat, known as a pirogue, departed from Senegal on July 10, embarking on a perilous journey towards Spain. The vessel was intercepted by a Spanish fishing boat named the Zillarri on August 14, northeast of Cape Verde. The survivors, found in a “bad state” according to the tropical tuna fishing company PEVASA, were immediately provided with assistance.

This tragic event sheds light on the alarming increase in the number of migrants risking their lives on rickety wooden boats to reach Europe from West Africa. The route from West Africa to Spain, particularly the Canary Islands, has become one of the most treacherous pathways in the world. As highlighted by Walking Borders, nearly 1,000 migrants lost their lives while attempting this journey in the first half of 2023 alone.

The reasons driving individuals to embark on such hazardous voyages are complex. Factors such as worsening youth unemployment, political unrest, violence perpetrated by armed groups, and the effects of climate change are pushing migrants in West Africa to take desperate measures. In their pursuit of a better future, they risk everything, including their own lives, aboard overcrowded and unseaworthy boats.

The devastating impact of this tragedy extends far beyond the immediate loss of life. It leaves behind grieving families and shattered communities, grappling with the pain of uncertainty and the profound absence of loved ones. Mamour Ba, a student from Fass Boye, shared the heart-wrenching story of his younger brother, Mame Cheik, who tragically lost his life on the ill-fated pirogue. Mame Cheik’s young son remains unaware of his father’s fate.

The difficult journey across the Atlantic Ocean has claimed countless lives, leaving a trail of human tragedy in its wake. It is crucial to address the root causes that drive individuals to embark on such dangerous journeys. Until comprehensive solutions are implemented to tackle underlying issues, these perilous migrations will persist, and more lives will be lost at sea.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a pirogue?

A: A pirogue is a type of small boat commonly used for fishing or transportation in various regions around the world, including West Africa.

Q: How many migrants have reached the Canary Islands this year?

A: According to Spanish Interior Ministry figures, nearly 10,000 people have arrived in the Canary Islands by sea from the northwest coast of Africa in 2023.

Q: Why are migrants leaving West Africa to reach Spain?

A: Migrants are leaving West Africa due to a confluence of factors such as increasing youth unemployment, political instability, violence from armed groups, and the impact of climate change, which drive individuals to seek better opportunities and security in Spain and other European countries.

