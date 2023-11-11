Saving Lives at Sea: Senegal’s Efforts to Combat Irregular Migration

Senegal, a West African country, has been actively working to intercept and rescue migrants attempting to cross the treacherous Atlantic Ocean in search of a better life in Europe. In just three days, the Senegalese navy intercepted and rescued over 600 migrants off the country’s coast.

The navy’s operations have intensified in recent weeks, with a total of 1,955 would-be migrants intercepted since July 1. These rescues come at a time when many individuals take the risk of embarking on the dangerous journey during the busy summer season.

The Canary Islands, located approximately 1500 kilometers away from Senegal, have become a major destination for migrants. From Senegal and neighboring countries, boats set off towards these Spanish islands. Between January 1 and August 31, a staggering 11,439 migrants arrived on the Canary Islands, marking a 7.5 percent increase from the same period in 2022. This is the highest number recorded for this time of year since at least 2018, and likely since 2006.

The Atlantic Ocean poses immense risks due to its strong currents and high waves, making it one of the most perilous escape routes to Europe. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that since the start of 2023, 140 migrants have lost their lives or gone missing during the crossing.

Migrants embarking on this perilous journey rely on simple, open boats that are susceptible to capsizing. This further highlights the need for concerted efforts to prevent the loss of more lives at sea.

In response to the ongoing migration crisis, Senegal has unveiled a comprehensive 10-year plan to combat irregular migration. This plan includes measures such as strengthening border management, cracking down on smugglers, and supporting the repatriation and reintegration of migrants within Senegal. The government is seeking both domestic and foreign funding to implement these initiatives.

Through its proactive efforts, Senegal is taking a significant stand against irregular migration and striving to save lives. The country’s navy plays a crucial role in intercepting and rescuing migrants, ensuring their safety and well-being. It is a testament to Senegal’s commitment to addressing this complex issue and providing a safer future for its citizens.

