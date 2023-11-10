Swedish Ex-PM Proposes Unconventional Measures to Tackle Rising Gang Violence

In a bid to combat the growing wave of gang violence in Sweden, former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has put forward a controversial suggestion: sending in the army. Recent reports indicate that three people have lost their lives due to shootings and bombings within the past 24 hours alone.

Andersson, a member of the opposition center-left Social Democrats, expressed her proposal to Swedish outlet Aftonbladet. Rather than relying solely on the police, she believes that the military could assist in surveillance activities and provide technical expertise to counter the escalating crisis.

Thursday saw two separate shootings occur in close proximity to Stockholm, while a 25-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a powerful explosion near Uppsala. Authorities suspect that this blast is connected to ongoing gang conflicts, with the woman unintentionally becoming a victim in the crossfire.

Andersson also suggested that Sweden seek additional police support from neighboring countries such as Norway, Denmark, or Finland as part of their campaign against gang violence.

Gunnar Strömmer, Sweden’s Justice Minister representing the center-right Moderate Party, finds the idea of involving the military to be intriguing. He believes that amidst the current circumstances, there is an opportunity for unprecedented collaboration among various authorities, including those that have not traditionally worked together.

Nonetheless, Defense Minister Pål Jonson, also from the Moderates, has made it clear that deploying the military is not a current consideration. At present, there are no official plans in place for such measures.

