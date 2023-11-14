Senator Chuck Schumer and Bipartisan Delegation Embark on Diplomatic Journey to China

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader for the Senate, is leading a bipartisan delegation to China, aiming to engage in crucial discussions with top Chinese officials. As tensions between the United States and China continue to rise, this visit comes at a pivotal time.

During the trip, Senator Schumer plans to address key issues such as economic reciprocity and the export of fentanyl. He hopes to advocate for fair treatment of American companies in Chinese markets and stricter regulation of fentanyl exports, as this potent drug has had severe consequences in the United States.

While Senator Schumer acknowledges the challenges in resolving the Washington-Beijing standoff, he believes that elected officials can provide a unique perspective that may resonate differently with Chinese leaders. He emphasizes that members of Congress hold a deep understanding of the sentiments of the American people, which can contribute to effective dialogue.

The delegation aspires to secure a meeting with President Xi Jinping, although a formal schedule has not been arranged yet. In addition to China, the senators will also make stops in South Korea and Japan as part of their diplomatic mission.

Joining Senator Schumer on this journey are Democratic senators Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Jon Ossoff of Georgia, as well as Republican senators Michael D. Crapo of Idaho and Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy of Louisiana. This bipartisan group aspires to make progress in discussions with Chinese officials, recognizing the significance of this moment.

Senator Schumer has a long-standing history of criticizing China on various issues, including currency manipulation and its treatment of Taiwan. Although he has limited international travel experience, his position as the majority leader lends weight to negotiations with China, the United States’ chief geopolitical rival. The last congressional delegation to visit China occurred four years ago, and it has been nearly a decade since a representative of Senator Schumer’s rank met with President Xi.

The senator aims to promote candid conversations that reveal both the concerns the United States has regarding China and the grievances that China may hold toward the United States. By approaching these discussions honestly, Senator Schumer believes that problems can be addressed more effectively.

One of the key issues Senator Schumer intends to address is the lack of reciprocity in economic relations between the two countries. He highlights the disparity, citing examples such as Chinese electric cars having access to the American market while American electric cars face restrictions in China. He believes that establishing a more level playing field would contribute significantly to resolving these economic challenges.

The senator confirms that he and Senator Crapo plan to raise concerns about China’s blockage of American semiconductor manufacturing firm Micron from operating within its borders. While he does not disclose whether similar appeals will be made on behalf of other targeted American businesses, he acknowledges that the issue of China’s national security law poses challenges.

It remains uncertain how much influence the delegation will have, as China has responded strongly to U.S. sanctions and restrictions on its high-tech sector. Mistrust between the two nations has resulted in proportional countermoves, hindering progress in finding common ground. Senator Schumer has proposed legislative frameworks for strengthening export and investment controls but faces obstacles in passing these initiatives due to congressional disagreements.

On the subject of fentanyl trafficking, Senator Schumer hopes for a collaborative effort between the United States and China to combat the illicit trade. This lethal drug has contributed to an overdose epidemic in America, and Senator Schumer has been vocal about imposing sanctions on China for its role in exacerbating this crisis. By addressing the fentanyl issue, he believes that positive outcomes can be achieved with minimal costs to the Chinese government.

Regarding other sensitive issues like Taiwan and China’s human rights record, including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims, Senator Schumer does not elaborate on specific plans. However, he does express his intention to challenge Chinese officials on Beijing’s support for Russian energy, which indirectly perpetuates the war in Ukraine.

In summary, Senator Chuck Schumer and a bipartisan delegation are embarking on a diplomatic journey to China with the aim of engaging in critical discussions. While addressing economic reciprocity and fentanyl trafficking, the delegation also hopes to foster open dialogue on various sensitive issues. Although the outcome remains uncertain, the senators are committed to making positive strides in this complex relationship between the United States and China.

