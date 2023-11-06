Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appointed as Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister amidst economic challenges

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been selected as Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, tasked with governing the cash-strapped country and overseeing the upcoming general elections. The outgoing Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and the Leader of Opposition, Raja Riaz, have finalized Kakar’s appointment after in-depth discussions.

Kakar, a representative of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will lead a caretaker government until the scheduled elections later this year. This decision comes as Prime Minister Sharif recommended the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, slightly ahead of the mandated term.

According to the country’s Constitution, the general elections are required to take place within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly. However, due to the recent approval of new census results, the polls may be postponed for a few months. This delay stems from the constitutional obligation to carry out delimitation – redefining electoral constituencies – before the elections.

Pakistan faces significant economic challenges, and the caretaker government has an imperative role in addressing these issues. The country’s financial struggles, combined with the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, necessitate careful economic management to stabilize the situation and ensure a path towards sustainable growth.

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s appointment offers a fresh perspective in steering the country through these turbulent times. As a representative from Balochistan, which faces its own unique challenges, he brings insights into regional dynamics that can contribute to a more inclusive and balanced approach to governance.

While the focus is currently on the forthcoming general elections, it is crucial not to overlook the pressing need for economic reforms and strategies to address Pakistan’s financial woes. The caretaker government, under Senator Kakar’s leadership, must work diligently to formulate policies that promote economic stability, attract investments, and create employment opportunities for the citizens.

In conclusion, Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s selection as Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister comes at a critical juncture for the country. With economic challenges looming large and the upcoming general elections, his leadership provides an opportunity for innovative and inclusive governance that addresses pressing issues and paves the way for a brighter future.