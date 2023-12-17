New Senate Tasks: The Pressures and Priorities

The Senate is facing a hectic schedule as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has made the decision to cancel part of the holiday recess in order to address a long list of tasks. One of the key items on the agenda is a vote on the national security supplemental package. Negotiations have been ongoing over the weekend regarding border policy reforms in the bill. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been involved in these negotiations, but it remains uncertain whether a deal has been reached between Democratic and Republican negotiators.

In addition to the supplemental package, the Senate still has several other pressing matters to attend to. This includes the reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration, appropriations bills to replenish government agencies, and votes on 11 outstanding military promotions that have been held up by Sen. Tommy Tuberville. Time is of the essence, as the current FAA authorization is set to expire on December 31. The House has already passed an extension of the FAA reauthorization package, which means the Senate will need to take action soon.

One point of contention arose when Sen. Ted Cruz attempted to get a vote on the FAA extension, but was blocked by Sen. Michael Bennet. Bennet argued that it is crucial to fulfill obligations to national security and democracy, and therefore objected to the request. The Senate has also been engaged in talks with Biden administration officials after Republicans refused to pass additional aid to Ukraine unless it is tied to strict border security measures.

The total amount of supplemental aid requested by the White House is approximately $106 billion, which includes $14 billion to assist Israel. The Senate Appropriations Committee will also need to agree on a topline spending figure during the holiday break to ensure the passage of a package by the first January 19 deadline. Failure to do so may result in a potential government shutdown. A continuing resolution (CR) was previously passed by the Senate before Thanksgiving recess to temporarily fund federal agencies into the early part of next year, thus avoiding a government shutdown.

To avoid creating a massive “omnibus” package, House Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested creating staggered deadlines for funding different parts of the government. This approach would require bills concerning military construction and veterans affairs, agriculture, energy and water, transportation, and Housing and Urban Development to be resolved by January 19, with the remaining eight appropriations bills decided upon by February 2.

As the Senate faces these challenges and deadlines, the pressures are mounting. The combined efforts of senators, the Biden administration, and various committees will be crucial in successfully addressing these tasks and ensuring the smooth functioning of the government.

FAQs

What is the national security supplemental package?

The national security supplemental package is a bill that includes provisions aimed at enhancing national security measures in the United States. It covers a range of issues related to border policies, military promotions, and funding for various government agencies.

Why is the reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration important?

The reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration is crucial as it ensures the continued functioning and regulation of air travel in the United States. It provides funding for essential programs and initiatives related to aviation safety, infrastructure development, and air traffic control.

What is a continuing resolution (CR)?

A continuing resolution (CR) is a temporary measure passed by Congress to fund the government when appropriations bills have not been finalized by the start of a new fiscal year. It allows federal agencies to continue their operations at previous funding levels until a more comprehensive spending package is enacted.

Sources:

– [Fox News](https://www.foxnews.com/politics/schumer-senate-holiday-recess-tasks)