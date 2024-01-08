Senate Negotiations on Border Security Package Delayed, Funding Deadline Takes Precedence

Senate negotiations on a potential border security package are facing delays, with no release of legislative text expected this week, according to a source close to the bipartisan talks. While progress is being made, there are still numerous details that need to be worked out before a release can take place.

It is important to note that despite the delay, negotiations have not lost momentum and negotiators are satisfied with the current status of the talks. However, the need to provide further aid to Israel and Ukraine, as well as the looming deadline for government funding later this month, is causing some concerns.

The source emphasized that government funding takes precedence and has a hard deadline. This means that addressing the funding issue is of utmost importance and could potentially impact the border security talks.

To update senators on the progress of the negotiations, discussions are planned to take place during Senate Democratic and Republican lunches tomorrow. This will provide an opportunity for senators to assess the current status and express any concerns or suggestions regarding the talks.

The Biden administration has been actively involved in these negotiations as President Biden aims to secure support for funding Ukraine’s defense against Russia, which is a top foreign policy priority. Additionally, the administration seeks to demonstrate proactive measures in dealing with the record number of migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s worth noting that President Biden has faced resistance from conservatives, particularly regarding his $110 billion funding request for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security priorities. Republicans in the Senate have insisted on pairing the funding with border security changes.

While Republicans in the Senate focus on border security, conservatives in the House have been critical of proposals that do not meet their strict criteria for border measures. Some House members aligned with former President Donald Trump have even indicated that they would not support any bipartisan proposal, regardless of its contents, if it means providing President Biden with a border bill to sign during an election year.

