New Asylum Policies on the Horizon as Democrats Seek Support for Ukraine Aid

Senate Democrats are exploring the possibility of implementing stricter asylum regulations in exchange for Republican backing of financial assistance for Ukraine and Israel. This unexpected move is not just motivated by concerns for American allies but also by the urgent need to address the growing migration crisis and alleviate the political backlash around border issues in key battleground states leading up to the 2024 elections.

Prominent Democrats, such as Sen. Jon Tester of Montana and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, recognize the importance of addressing border-related concerns. Tester expressed openness to bipartisan negotiations on immigration reform, highlighting a potential willingness to support stronger border requirements. Baldwin echoed this sentiment, stating that she would like to see progress through bipartisan efforts to fix a broken system.

Efforts to revise immigration laws have historically faced obstacles and failures, including a notable breakdown five years ago when it came to border security and legalizing individuals protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. While some Senate Democrats are in favor of tying stricter border policies to aid for Ukraine and Israel, there is resistance within the party.

The negotiations between Democrats and Republicans have primarily focused on raising the standards for migrants to seek asylum in the United States. However, the chief negotiators have indicated that they are still far from reaching an agreement. Democrats and the White House are hesitant to make changes to the humanitarian parole system, including mandating that migrants remain in Mexico or other countries while awaiting entry into the United States. Meanwhile, Republicans refuse to include Democrats’ priorities on “Dreamers” in the discussions.

The Biden administration, despite requesting substantial funding for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the border, has maintained a hands-off approach to the Senate negotiations. However, they have expressed support for the talks, recognizing the delicate balance between immigration reform activists and independent voters within the Democratic Party.

Republicans argue that President Joe Biden must personally intervene to finalize a negotiation, especially if the current group of negotiators fails to reach a consensus. Democrats, on the other hand, are cautious about tightening the parole system due to the Biden administration’s use of executive flexibility to admit migrants from various countries.

While vulnerable Democrats like Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio are open to including border security policies to secure funds for Ukraine and combat drug epidemics, progressives may be less inclined to support such measures. The Democratic Party is now faced with the challenge of finding common ground on immigration issues to obtain aid for Ukraine, making it a crucial moment for Democrats to assert their priorities for immigrant communities.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, there is skepticism about the prospects of reaching an agreement that satisfies both parties. Sen. Chris Murphy, the Democrats’ chief negotiator, fears that Republicans are unwilling to accept a compromise. However, with the Senate’s 60-vote requirement, Democrats, who hold a narrow majority, will need at least nine Republicans to support any legislation.

The interplay between the desire for Ukraine aid and the need for immigration reform has placed Democrats in a difficult position. Stricter asylum policies may be the key to unlocking financial assistance, but it remains to be seen if both parties can strike a deal that satisfies their respective objectives. Regardless, Democrats are committed to working towards a bipartisan bill that can address multiple urgent issues simultaneously.