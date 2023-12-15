New Border Policy Negotiations Sparks Divisions Among Senate Democrats

In an attempt to incorporate stricter border policy provisions into the national supplemental package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found himself at odds with some progressive Democrats. The ongoing negotiations, which have brought together a diverse group of lawmakers and officials, have sparked concerns among certain Democratic senators that their party may make too many concessions to Republican demands for policy changes.

Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., voiced his disapproval of Schumer’s approach, stating, “If [Schumer] thinks he can send us home for the weekend, quietly cave to Republicans’ anti-immigrant demands while nobody is watching, and then ambush Democrats expecting us to vote yes with a smile, he is terribly mistaken.” Menendez, who is currently facing federal bribery charges, made his remarks on X.

Other Democratic senators such as Alex Padilla, D-Calif., expressed similar concerns, calling the proposals “very concerning.” Former House Representative Beto O’Rourke warned that agreeing to these policies would lead to increased crossing attempts, more migrant deaths, and reduced enthusiasm from progressive voters.

Schumer, however, remains committed to advancing the proposed border provisions. Although the details of the package are still being worked out, he plans to rework the “shell” of the supplemental package to incorporate these provisions. Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., expressed his concerns about the lack of specific details in the proposed provisions and emphasized the uncertainty regarding which party will be responsible for enforcing the policies after 2024.

The negotiations have been ongoing between senators and officials from the Biden administration. Republicans have insisted on the inclusion of strict border security measures, such as immediate screenings for asylum processing and quicker expulsions for illegal entrants, as a condition for passing additional aid to Ukraine. The requested amount for supplemental aid, which includes assistance for Israel, totals approximately $106 billion.

To continue the negotiations, Schumer announced that the Senate would cancel part of its holiday recess and remain in session. A vote on the supplemental package is scheduled for next week.

The Republican negotiators, including Senator James Lankford, R-Okla., have outlined their key priorities for border security, which include reforming asylum processing, increasing detention beds, and strengthening border patrol. The Biden administration has reportedly shown openness to expanding expedited removal nationwide and implementing a new authority similar to Title 42, which allowed for the rapid expulsion of migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, the southern border continues to experience high numbers of migrant encounters. On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection reported over 10,000 encounters in a single day.

As divisions persist among Senate Democrats, the outcome of the border policy negotiations remains uncertain. The delicate balance between addressing border security concerns and ensuring fair treatment for migrants will continue to shape the discussions in the days to come.

(Source: Fox News)