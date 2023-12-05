Sen. Marsha Blackburn Calls for Investigation into Allegations of UN Worker Holding Israeli Hostage

Sen. Marsha Blackburn has recently addressed the United Nations, demanding an immediate investigation into claims made by an Israeli journalist regarding a UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employee allegedly holding an Israeli hostage captive in his attic during the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Blackburn has urged US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini to respond to these allegations by December 18th.

The allegations came to light when reporter Almog Boker, from Israel Channel 13, interviewed the released hostage who had been held for nearly 50 days. Boker disclosed that the hostage identified a UNRWA teacher as the individual responsible for his captivity, revealing the harsh conditions he endured, including a lack of food and medicine.

The UNRWA, established in 1948 to assist Palestinian refugees in the West Bank and Gaza, has faced criticism for its alleged connection with individuals promoting antisemitism and supporting terrorism. According to a joint report by UN Watch and the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education, there have been credible allegations of UNRWA educators advocating for violence against Jews and teaching materials that glorify terrorism and incite hatred towards Israelis.

In her letter, Sen. Blackburn expressed deep concern over the UN’s failure to address these reports and insisted on meaningful change within UNRWA before considering further funding. She emphasized the need for transparency regarding the investigation into Boker’s report and demanded information on UNRWA’s protocols for preventing their facilities from being utilized for terrorist activities.

UNRWA has claimed that the allegations made by Boker are unsubstantiated since the journalist has not provided additional information despite multiple requests from the agency. However, Boker maintains that his report is based on the testimony of the released hostage and has condemned UNRWA for discrediting his account.

As the investigation unfolds, the question of US financial support for UNRWA arises. Sen. Blackburn asserts that if the allegations prove true, the US should immediately cease funding the organization, labeling it as terrorist-sympathizing. Meanwhile, Germany has already announced a freeze on funding to UNRWA in light of these mounting concerns.

