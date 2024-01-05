“U.S. Defense Strike Eliminates Prominent Leader of Iran-Backed Terrorist Group”

In a recent operation, U.S. forces successfully carried out a defensive strike, resulting in the elimination of Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari, a significant leader of the Harakat al-Nujaba terrorist group. This notorious group, with affiliations to Iran, has been carrying out attacks in both Iraq and Syria. The strike took place at noon on January 4th in Iraq, leading to the demise of al-Jawari, also known as Abu Taqwa, alongside another member of the organization.

It is crucial to highlight that this defensive strike was conducted solely to protect American personnel. Consequently, no civilians were harmed during this operation, and there was no damage to any infrastructure or facilities, as confirmed by Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder during a recent briefing.

The presence of U.S. forces in Iraq is based on an invitation from the Iraqi government. The mission of the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) is to support and advise partnered forces in their fight against ISIS in specified regions of Iraq and Syria. Within Iraq, the United States collaborates closely with the Iraqi Security Forces and the Kurdish Security Forces to achieve this objective.

The priority of CJTF-OIR remains defeating ISIS, which has been a sustained effort for nearly a decade. Maj. Gen. Ryder cited the progress made in countering ISIS and emphasized the need to maintain these achievements. The focus will persist on the objective of eradicating the threat posed by ISIS, while ensuring the safety and security of U.S. forces through the inherent right of self-defense.

In the wake of the recent devastating earthquake in eastern Japan, the U.S. military stands prepared to assist if requested. With a magnitude of 7.6, the earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula, located approximately 180 miles northwest of Tokyo. Maj. Gen. Ryder expressed condolences and solidarity with the Japanese people, highlighting the strong bond of friendship between the United States and Japan. The presence of U.S. service personnel and their families in Japan further strengthens this alliance, and they are ready to provide aid as required, as affirmed by the U.S. ambassador and President.

