Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has introduced a directive that mandates all secret diplomatic gatherings to undergo approval from his office. This directive comes in the wake of Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s revelation of a secret meeting with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, which generated diplomatic and political chaos. By demanding that the publicizing of covert diplomatic meetings also receive a green light from his office, Netanyahu appears to be distancing himself from the controversy.

Analysts believe that both Mangoush and Cohen would not have engaged in such an unprecedented meeting without informing their respective leaders. However, the disclosure of the meeting sparked outrage in Libya, leading to Mangoush fleeing the country. Israel, too, faced criticism for its handling of the sensitive interaction.

The Mossad spy agency expressed concern over the damage caused by Cohen’s actions, stating that “he burned the bridge” between Israel and other nations. Opposition figures in Israel also criticized Cohen’s lack of judgment, while senior government sources accused him of harming Israeli diplomacy.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry attempted to shift blame onto Cohen, claiming that he preemptively issued an announcement to mitigate the impact of a leaked report about the encounter. However, this response did little to quell the backlash. Meanwhile, protests broke out in Libya following the revelation, and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh initially suspended Mangoush before ultimately firing her.

While Dbeibeh denies any knowledge of the meeting, two senior Libyan government officials claim that he gave approval in advance. They assert that the meeting was tied to US-brokered efforts to establish diplomatic relations between Libya and Israel, a matter previously discussed during a meeting between Dbeibeh and CIA Director William Burns.

The scapegoating of Mangoush has drawn attention, as experts believe that all major Libyan stakeholders were aware of and involved in the meeting. This incident highlights the complex dynamics and challenges present in Libya, a country marred by political divisions and foreign interference.

Although Israel and Libya have never had formal diplomatic ties, there have been rumors of secret contacts in the past. Libya’s post-Gaddafi era saw attempts to establish relations between the two nations, with offers exchanged for Israeli support. Nevertheless, normalization of ties between Israel and Libya remains illegal under current circumstances.