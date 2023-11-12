The Unusual Climate Phenomenon Sweeping Across Brazil

Amidst the anticipation of summer in the Southern Hemisphere, Brazil is currently experiencing an unexpected and extraordinary occurrence—a balmy winter characterized by record-breaking high temperatures and dry conditions throughout the country. This rare heat wave has engulfed 19 out of Brazil’s 26 states, including the nation’s capital, Brasilia. Even the typically humid region that is home to the Amazon rainforest is feeling the effects of this unusual climate event.

Beachgoers are seizing the opportunity to enjoy Brazil’s famous sandy stretches, with Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro being a popular destination. On Wednesday, four state capitals experienced their highest temperatures of the year, with Cuiabá in central-western Brazil reaching a scorching 41.8 degrees Celsius (107.2 degrees Fahrenheit). In Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the country’s most populous cities, residents also endured the sweltering heat, with temperatures reaching 38.7 degrees Celsius (101.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in Rio on Thursday—a close second to the hottest day of 2023.

The impact of this heat wave extended beyond high temperatures, as northeastern states like Bahia and Piauí witnessed air humidity dropping below 20%. Consequently, the government advised people to refrain from engaging in strenuous physical activities and to remain indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Climate scientists attribute these warmer winter days to a high-pressure anomaly that forms a dome over an expanse of states, including the southeastern and southern regions of the Amazon. The anomaly, marked by clear skies and abundant sunshine, heats the ground and generates a warm air bubble that restricts the entry of humidity. While experts suggest that climate change and the El Niño phenomenon may have intensified the high temperatures and dryness, they note that Brazilian cities are more accustomed to tropical climates, mitigating the impact on the population.

Whether this current weather abnormality qualifies as a true heat wave remains uncertain. In the coming days, a cold wave is expected to arrive, potentially interrupting the prevailing conditions. However, it is worth mentioning the media coverage of this event, which has sparked discussions about climate change. Claudio Angelo, a representative from the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental and social groups, believes that media coverage has shed light on the crisis at hand.

