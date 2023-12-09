New Photo of the Royal Family for Christmas

Prince William and Princess Kate, along with their children, have unveiled a delightful new photograph, just in time for the festive season. This year’s Christmas card features the beloved royals in a heartwarming image captured in Windsor, their current place of residence.

The undated photo, which was provided by Kensington Palace, showcases the family’s radiant smiles. In the picture, we see Prince George, age 10, Princess Charlotte, age 8, and Prince Louis, age 5, alongside their parents. The photograph was expertly taken by London-based photographer John Shinner, adding a professional touch to this cherished memento.

It has become somewhat of a tradition for the royal couple to share their annual Christmas card photo with the public. This heartfelt gesture has been cherished by royal enthusiasts since 2015, when Princess Charlotte was born.

Over the years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have opted for a more relaxed and natural look in their festive snapshots. Last year’s photo, taken by renowned photographer Matt Porteous, captured the family strolling hand-in-hand amidst the picturesque landscapes of Norfolk, England. Anmer Hall, their country retreat, served as the idyllic backdrop for this particular image.

Earlier in 2021, the family delighted their admirers with a photo taken during their visit to Jordan. The image portrayed a casual yet charming scene, with William, George, and Louis donning shorts and polo shirts, while Kate and Charlotte showcased casual dresses.

It is worth mentioning that Porteous had the privilege of photographing the royal family both in 2019 and 2018. The capture from the former year featured the entire family, sitting on haystacks with stacks of firewood nearby, outside the marvelously adorned Anmer Hall. The latter image showcased Kate holding young Louis, while Charlotte and George held onto their father, William, atop a low-hanging tree branch.

As of now, the palace has not publicly disclosed the whereabouts of William, Kate, and their children for this year’s Christmas holiday. Their decision will surely be eagerly anticipated by well-wishers worldwide.

