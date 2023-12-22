New Article: The Impact of Suspensions on Lok Sabha Constituencies

The recently-concluded Winter Session of the Indian Parliament witnessed a significant number of suspensions, with 146 Members of Parliament (MPs) being suspended for unruly behavior and protests. Out of these, 100 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament where representatives are elected by the people.

This wave of suspensions has left a chilling impact on 100 constituencies, which represent approximately 18% of India’s total Lok Sabha constituencies. The suspension of these MPs has effectively silenced the voices of these constituencies during the winter session.

The suspensions were triggered by the vociferous protests by Opposition MPs, who demanded a statement from the Home Minister regarding a security breach in the Lok Sabha. Despite their protests, important bills were passed in an Opposition-less Lok Sabha, including legislations on detention time in police custody and the selection of election commissioners.

The winter session concluded a day early, as most of the Opposition MPs were protesting on the streets after their disqualification. This premature end to the session further emphasizes the impact of the suspensions on the functioning of Parliament.

