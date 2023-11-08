North Korea Launches New Ballistic Missile Submarine: A Show of Nuclear Power

North Korea has recently unveiled a new ballistic missile submarine, signaling a significant advancement in its military capabilities. The submarine, named Hero Kim Gun-ok, was showcased by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a launch ceremony on September 6th. The event took place at the Pongdae Submarine Factory in the Sinpo shipyard.

This latest development is seen as a demonstration of North Korea’s commitment to enhancing its naval forces. The country’s state media referred to the submarine as a “tactical nuclear attack submarine,” suggesting its potential for both preemptive and retaliatory strikes. It is believed that the submarine is capable of firing both ballistic and cruise missiles, further bolstering North Korea’s offensive capabilities.

While some analysts suspect that the newly launched submarine is a modernized version of a Soviet-designed Romeo-class diesel-electric submarine, others argue that it may be an entirely new vessel. The images released by North Korea showed certain areas, such as the propeller, censored, possibly to conceal the submarine’s origins.

North Korea’s focus on expanding its naval capabilities is a cause for concern for neighboring countries, particularly the United States and South Korea. Kim Jong Un’s speech at the launch ceremony emphasized the need to counter what he referred to as “invasion fleets,” a clear reference to the US and South Korean naval forces.

This latest development follows North Korea’s previous tests of the Pukguksong-1/KN-11 sub-launched ballistic missile. The country’s naval fleet is believed to have operated up to 20 Romeo-class submarines in the past, although the current state of the fleet remains unknown.

North Korea’s pursuit of advanced submarine technology raises questions about the country’s long-term intentions and the potential threat it poses to regional stability. As tensions continue to simmer on the Korean Peninsula, the international community and neighboring countries will remain vigilant in monitoring North Korea’s military advancements.