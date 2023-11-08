Hurricane Lee Brings Uncertainty to New England, Expect Rough Surf Ahead

As Hurricane Lee continues to gain strength in the Atlantic Ocean, residents in New England are left wondering what impacts this powerful storm may have on their region. While it is still too early to predict with certainty, one thing is clear – there is a high risk of rip currents and large ocean waves anticipated in the coming days.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lee is currently classified as a category 3 storm, boasting sustained winds of 115 mph. With a central pressure of 948 millibars, the hurricane is slowly moving west-northwest at a speed of 7 mph.

At present, Lee is projected to track north of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, before veering towards the north, remaining well east of the Bahamas. Consequently, dangerous surf conditions are expected in these areas as well as in the Bahamas and Bermuda early this week.

While meteorologists agree that Lee will continue its northwest movement over the next 36 hours and eventually turn toward the north by Wednesday, the trajectory of the hurricane for the latter part of the week and the weekend remains uncertain. It is crucial for residents to stay updated on the path and track of Hurricane Lee as further developments unfold.

Although it is too early to determine the potential impact on the U.S. or specifically New England, it is highly likely that the region will experience rough surf later this week. In the event that the storm’s track shifts westward, southeastern areas of New Hampshire could even face tropical storm conditions.

In conclusion, while the uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Lee prevails, it is crucial for individuals in New England to stay vigilant and informed about the latest updates. Proper preparation and caution in the face of rough surf and potential tropical storm conditions are essential to ensuring the safety of communities.