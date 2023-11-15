Power Crisis in Gaza: A Tale of Darkness and Isolation

The Gaza Strip, a narrow piece of land bordering Israel and Egypt, is facing a severe power crisis. The crisis began on October 9 when Israel declared a “complete siege” on Gaza in response to an attack by Hamas, the militant group controlling the area.

Israel, which controls most of the electricity that powers Gaza, closed its borders to the strip, launched a bombing campaign, and shut off the territory’s power lines. As a result, Gaza has plunged into darkness and isolation.

The impact of the power crisis has been immediate and devastating. By October 16, most sectors in Gaza had experienced a 90 percent drop in power availability since October 6. The loss of electricity has had a profound effect on the daily lives of Palestinians living in the strip. They now endure the relentless bombings in darkness, adding to their already dire situation.

The power crisis has also had a visible impact from space. Satellite imagery shows a significant decrease in nighttime brightness in Gaza, indicating the loss of lighting in the region.

Gaza’s power crisis highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the Palestinians living in the strip. The lack of electricity not only affects their everyday lives but also hampers economic development, healthcare services, and education. It further exacerbates the already dire living conditions and deepens the isolation of Gaza from the rest of the world.

