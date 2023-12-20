The Search for Consensus: U.N. Security Council Deliberates on Gaza Resolution

In a continued effort to address the escalating crisis in Gaza, the United Nations Security Council convened on Tuesday to negotiate a resolution that could garner widespread support. However, as discussions stretched into the afternoon, it became evident that finding consensus among the 15-member council was a challenging task.

The latest draft of the resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, aimed to emphasize the urgent need for a suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered access for humanitarian aid. The draft removed the term “cease-fire” which had been present in a previous version. Despite these adjustments, negotiators failed to reach an agreement on the language, leading to the cancellation of the scheduled vote.

The United States has been a critical player in these negotiations, having vetoed previous cease-fire resolutions. The Biden administration’s position is that a cease-fire without addressing the military capabilities of Hamas and condemning their actions would be counterproductive. The U.S. has also called for recognition of Israel’s right to defend itself in response to Hamas’ initial attack. The latest draft resolution did not include these elements, further complicating the negotiations.

Meanwhile, events on the ground in Gaza continue to intensify. The Health Ministry reported that Israeli forces had detained 93 health-care workers in what they described as inhumane conditions. There were allegations of torture, starvation, and extreme cold. The maelstrom of conflicting reports raises concerns about the welfare of the civilian population.

In an attempt to de-escalate tensions and respond to recent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hosted a virtual conference on maritime security. The international community was urged to take collective action to protect the freedom of navigation. Shipping companies, such as Maersk, began rerouting their vessels to circumnavigate Africa rather than pass through the Suez Canal via the Red Sea.

The tension in the region extends beyond the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, have been involved in attacks on shipping. The United States launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to safeguard this critical sea route, with Bahrain being the only regional participant in the initiative.

As the Security Council reconvenes on Wednesday, the pressing question remains: can an agreeable resolution be reached that balances the urgent need for humanitarian aid with the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?