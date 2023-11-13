Security Council Rejects Russian Resolution on Gaza: Perspectives on the Vote

In a recent vote at the United Nations Security Council, a Russian-led draft resolution on the situation in Gaza failed to pass. The draft resolution received support from China, Gabon, Mozambique, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates, with France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States voting against it. There were six abstentions, including Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, Malta, and Switzerland.

To be adopted, a resolution must receive at least nine votes in favor, without any vetoes from the permanent members. The draft resolution aimed to establish a humanitarian ceasefire, secure the release of hostages, ensure access to aid, and facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians.

While the vote outcome was not surprising, it revealed deeper divisions among the Council members. Vassily Nebenzia, the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, expressed regret over the failure to adopt the resolution. He attributed the outcome to what he termed the “selfish intention of the western bloc,” suggesting that the western countries’ delegations had prioritized their own interests over global hopes for ending the violence in Gaza.

On the other hand, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, opposed the Russian draft resolution. She argued that it failed to address Hamas’ acts of terrorism and disregarded the victims. Thomas-Greenfield condemned Hamas for their brutalization of innocent civilians and highlighted how their actions contributed to the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Responding to these claims, Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Observer of the Observer State of Palestine to the UN, urged the Security Council to base their decisions on international law. He emphasized that Palestinian lives should not be disregarded, urging the Council not to absolve Israel of its responsibility for the bombings in Gaza.

Gilad Erdan, the Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN, regarded the Security Council vote as one of its most pivotal moments. Erdan appealed to the Council to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization and hold it fully accountable for the situation in Gaza. He emphasized that Hamas’ ideology, as outlined in their charter, sought the obliteration of Israel, and therefore labeled the organization as a terror group rather than a political entity.

The Security Council vote highlighted the deep-seated divisions and differing perspectives on the situation in Gaza. As the international community continues to grapple with finding a resolution, the plight of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire remains a pressing concern.

