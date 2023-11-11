New Resolution Fails to Address Hamas’ Role in Gaza Conflict

The UN Security Council recently rejected a Russian resolution that called for a ceasefire to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The resolution failed to gain support from the council members due to its failure to single out Hamas for its role in the conflict. The resolution received only four votes in favor, while four countries, including the US, voted against it, and six abstained.

Another resolution proposed by Brazil, which explicitly condemned Hamas, seemed to have broader support and was expected to be voted on later.

The failure of the Russian resolution sparked a substantive discussion within the Security Council. Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, acknowledged that the resolution contributed to launching this important discussion. However, the United Kingdom criticized Moscow for its lack of consultation and accused Russia of not making a serious effort to find consensus.

The US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, strongly criticized Russia for failing to mention Hamas in the resolution. In her speech explaining the decision to vote against the resolution, she accused Russia of giving cover to a terrorist group that targets innocent civilians. She emphasized that Hamas was responsible for initiating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and stressed that it cannot be excused for its decades-long cruelty.

Israel’s representative, Gilad Erdan, stated that the Security Council was facing a pivotal moment in its history. He urged the council to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization and emphasized the need to support the fight against extremists who aim to murder innocents.

On the other hand, the Palestinian ambassador, Riyad Mansour, appealed to the council’s moral duty to act and curb the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. He stressed the urgency of the situation, highlighting that innocent lives were being lost at an alarming rate.

In the midst of this conflict, the Gaza Strip is facing dire circumstances. Israel has cut off supplies of water and power to the isolated territory, and more than a million people have been urged to leave the north of the densely populated enclave. The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees has warned of an unprecedented human catastrophe if vital supplies are not restored.

As the discussions within the Security Council continue, the international community looks for a resolution that addresses the root causes of the conflict, holds all parties accountable, and works towards a sustainable peace in the region.

FAQ

1. Why did the Security Council reject the Russian resolution?

The Security Council rejected the Russian resolution because it failed to condemn Hamas for its role in the conflict, which was deemed essential by several council members.

2. Was there another resolution proposed?

Yes, a resolution proposed by Brazil, which condemned Hamas, seemed to have more support and was expected to be voted on later.

3. What were the reactions from different representatives?

The US Ambassador strongly criticized Russia for failing to mention Hamas in the resolution, while Israel’s representative called for Hamas to be designated as a terrorist organization. The Palestinian ambassador appealed to the council’s moral duty to act and protect innocent lives.

4. What is the situation in the Gaza Strip?

The Gaza Strip is facing severe challenges, with water and power supplies cut off by Israel, and warnings of an unprecedented human catastrophe if vital supplies are not restored.

Sources: The Times of Israel