UN Peacekeepers’ Mandate Extended, Hezbollah’s Demands Rejected

The United Nations Security Council has voted to extend the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. The approval was given with a majority vote of 13-0, with China and Russia abstaining.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was established in 1978 and has since played a crucial role in upholding calm and enforcing a UN resolution that prohibits armed operations by the Lebanese terror group, Hezbollah, near the ceasefire line. This resolution aims to maintain the de facto border between Lebanon and Israel.

Despite Hezbollah’s demands to remove a provision in the resolution that allows peacekeepers to patrol without prior notice to the Lebanese army, the Security Council decided to strengthen last year’s text. The council emphasized that the UNIFIL force does not require authorization or permission to carry out its mandated tasks, as agreed upon between the United Nations and the Lebanese government.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate, acknowledging that the peacekeeping force plays a crucial role in maintaining stability in southern Lebanon. They further called on the international community to take a firm stand against Hezbollah’s attempts to provoke and escalate tensions in the region.

The vote also ensures the freedom of action for UNIFIL, allowing them to continue operating without coordination with the Lebanese army. US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, expressed concern during the Security Council meeting over the activities of Green without Borders, an environmental organization believed to be a cover for Hezbollah military operations along the border.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, praised the mandate’s renewal and emphasized the importance of Lebanon preventing Hezbollah’s military buildup. Israel has repeatedly accused Hezbollah, backed by Iran, of obstructing UNIFIL peacekeepers in carrying out their mission. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006 and the discovery of attack tunnels by Hezbollah in 2019 have added to the tensions in the region.

UNIFIL’s mission was initially established to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after the 1978 invasion. Throughout the years, the mission expanded to include the deployment of peacekeepers along the Lebanon-Israel border, aiding Lebanese troops in extending their authority in the south. Unfortunately, a full cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as called for in a previous resolution, has not yet been achieved.

