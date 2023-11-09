Israel Security Alert: Travel Updates and Departure Assistance

The current situation in Israel remains fraught with uncertainty, as mortar and rocket fire can occur without warning. It is essential to heed the instructions provided by security and emergency response officials to ensure your safety.

While commercial flights are still available, their availability is extremely limited. However, some U.S. citizens have managed to depart Israel successfully by crossing the border into Jordan, particularly via the Allenby Bridge. If you have the opportunity, we encourage you to explore these options.

In light of the circumstances, the U.S. government is actively facilitating transportation for U.S. citizens to leave Israel either by air or sea. Departure assistance is being offered to U.S. citizens who have completed the crisis intake form, effective from Friday, October 13. However, please note that scheduling everyone seeking to depart may take some time. Chartered transportation will be arranged to nearby safe locations rather than back to the United States. Please be aware that you will not have the option to choose your destination or mode of transportation, as these will be assigned based on availability.

Prior to departure, you will be required to sign an agreement to repay the U.S. government. If you opt to accept this assistance, please make arrangements for your own lodging and onward travel from the designated safe location to your final destination. U.S. Embassy officials will be present at the charters’ arrival to provide any necessary support.

For those wishing to depart with government assistance from Gaza, please complete the crisis intake form, which can be found at https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake. This will allow us to have your contact information on file for prompt communication if needed. Our dedicated U.S. government officials are working tirelessly round the clock to explore options for departure from Gaza and assist U.S. citizens in every way possible.

For any further assistance or information, please reach out to U.S. Embassy Jerusalem or the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv. You can find their contact details below. Additionally, you may contact the State Department’s Consular Affairs or visit their website for Israel, West Bank, and Gaza country information.

In these uncertain times, we strongly encourage all U.S. citizens to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive important security updates and notifications. The safety and well-being of our citizens abroad are our utmost priority, and we will continue working diligently to support and assist you effectively.