U.S. Takes Action to Protect Personnel from Iranian-Backed Attacks

In response to a series of ongoing attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups, U.S. military forces conducted self-defense strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria. The strikes were carried out under President Biden’s directions to demonstrate that the United States will not tolerate such attacks and will defend its personnel and interests.

The safety of U.S. personnel is of utmost importance, and these precision self-defense strikes were conducted to protect and defend them. While the United States does not seek conflict and has no desire for further hostilities, these Iranian-backed attacks are unacceptable and must come to an end. The United States will not allow Iran to hide its involvement and deny its role in these assaults against its forces.

It is crucial to note that these strikes were targeted and narrowly tailored to safeguard U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria. They should not be conflated with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, nor do they indicate a shift in the United States’ approach to that particular situation. The United States remains committed to urging all state and non-state entities to refrain from actions that could escalate into a broader regional conflict.

While the intention is not to engage in a prolonged conflict, the United States makes it clear that if attacks by Iran’s proxies on U.S. forces persist, necessary measures will be taken to protect its people. The goal is to deter future attacks and ensure the safety and well-being of U.S. personnel deployed in the region.

In conclusion, these self-defense strikes serve as a strong message from the United States that it will not tolerate attacks on its forces. The focus remains on protecting U.S. personnel while urging all parties involved to work towards de-escalation and a peaceful resolution.