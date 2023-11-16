The United States Takes Self-Defense Measures to Safeguard Personnel and Interests in the Middle East

In response to a recent series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups, the United States military forces, under the direction of President Biden, have carried out a defensive strike in eastern Syria. This operation targeted a weapons storage facility known to be used by the IRGC.

The self-defense strike, executed by two U.S. F-15s with utmost precision, sends a clear message that the safety of American personnel is of the highest priority to the President. It reaffirms the United States’ firm commitment to defending itself, its people, and its interests in the region.

It is important to note that this defensive action was necessary to address the threat posed by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates and their repeated assaults on U.S. personnel. By taking decisive action against the facility, the United States aims to deter further attacks and ensure the protection of its forces operating in the Middle East.

