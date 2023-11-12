Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Meetings With Indian Officials: A Stronger Defense Partnership

In a significant development of the U.S.-India defense partnership, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III co-chaired the fifth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi. Joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, the leaders engaged in productive discussions, highlighting the shared commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Europe, and the Middle East.

Building upon the already thriving bilateral relationship, the four leaders pledged to further deepen the Major Defense Partnership. This comprehensive effort encompasses various aspects of defense cooperation between the United States and India.

During the meetings, Secretary Austin and Minister Singh focused on regional security challenges and emphasized the importance of close collaboration to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. They acknowledged the remarkable progress made in implementing the new Roadmap for U.S.-India Defense Industrial Cooperation, established in June. The Roadmap aims to enhance co-production and co-development projects to meet India’s defense requirements, promote technology sharing, and expand India’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities.

A notable initiative discussed was the mutual interest in co-producing ground mobility systems, which will bolster India’s domestic defense production and contribute to the long-term stability of supply chains.

The discussions also revolved around supply chain security and the integration of U.S. and Indian defense industrial ecosystems. The Secretary and Minister Singh expressed satisfaction with the substantial progress achieved through the U.S.-India Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X). The launch of joint challenges focused on maritime security and the successful investors’ strategy session demonstrate the commitment to fostering robust public-private partnerships in the defense sector.

The leaders highlighted their determination to enhance interoperability between the two militaries through increasingly complex and geographically extensive exercises. They reaffirmed their commitment to conducting coordinated activities across various domains, such as undersea awareness, space, and artificial intelligence.

Secretary Austin took the opportunity to commend the significant efforts of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and the Indian government. Their joint work in accounting for missing U.S. service members from World War II serves as a testament to honoring the memory and heroism of those who sacrificed to ensure global peace and freedom. Minister Singh presented artifacts recovered during a recent mission in northeast India, further strengthening the bond between the two nations.

During separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Jaishankar, Secretary Austin discussed key bilateral priorities and global developments of mutual concern. The discussions focused on cementing the gains made in the Major Defense Partnership and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister’s insights and identified possible collaborative steps to advance the shared objectives.

Overall, the meetings between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Indian officials have underscored the determination of both nations to forge a stronger defense partnership. By leveraging shared values and objectives, the United States and India are paving the way for enhanced security cooperation that will contribute to regional stability and global peace.

FAQs

1. What is the Major Defense Partnership between the United States and India?

The Major Defense Partnership is an initiative aimed at deepening defense cooperation between the United States and India. It encompasses various aspects, including technology sharing, co-production of defense equipment, and joint exercises.

2. What is the significance of the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue?

The U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue brings together the top defense and foreign affairs officials from both countries to discuss and coordinate on key strategic issues of mutual interest. It serves as a platform to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in the areas of defense and security.

3. How does co-production of ground mobility systems contribute to India’s defense production?

Co-production of ground mobility systems involves collaboration between the United States and India to manufacture and develop advanced military vehicles. This initiative helps India enhance its domestic defense production capabilities, promotes self-reliance, and ensures long-term stability in the supply chain.

4. What is the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)?

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) is a U.S. agency tasked with locating, recovering, and identifying the remains of missing U.S. service members from past conflicts. It collaborates with partner nations, including India, to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.