Department of Homeland Security Extends Temporary Protected Status for Sudanese Nationals

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Sudanese nationals residing in the United States. This extension will last for 18 months, from October 20, 2023, through April 19, 2025. The decision to extend TPS for Sudan comes as a response to the extraordinary and temporary conditions in the country that prevent individuals from safely returning.

Additionally, DHS has also announced a redesignation of TPS for Sudan, allowing Sudanese nationals (and individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Sudan) residing in the United States as of August 16, 2023, to be eligible for TPS. This redesignation expands the number of individuals who can apply for TPS and benefit from the protections it offers.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas made this decision after careful consideration of the conditions in Sudan and in consultation with interagency partners. The country has been experiencing political instability, violence, and human rights abuses against civilians since the eruption of violent clashes in April 2023. Ongoing food and clean water shortages, intercommunal violence, and internal displacement have made it unsafe for Sudanese nationals to return.

The extension allows approximately 1,200 current TPS beneficiaries to maintain their status through April 19, 2025, as long as they continue to meet the eligibility requirements. Furthermore, an estimated 2,750 additional individuals may now be eligible for TPS under the redesignation of Sudan.

Those who are currently benefiting from TPS must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period from August 21, 2023, through October 20, 2023, to ensure that they can retain their TPS and employment authorization. USCIS will automatically extend previously issued Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) through October 19, 2024, to avoid any gaps in employment authorization.

New applicants for TPS under the redesignation of Sudan must submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, during the initial registration period. This registration period runs from August 21, 2023, through April 19, 2025. Applicants can also request an EAD by submitting Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, either together with their TPS application or separately at a later date.

The Federal Register notice provides detailed information on eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew their EADs, as well as for new applicants to submit their initial TPS application and apply for an EAD. This extension and redesignation of TPS for Sudan ensures that Sudanese nationals in the United States continue to receive safety and protection until conditions in their home country improve.