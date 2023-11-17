Secretary Blinken’s Journey: Strengthening Partnerships and Pursuing Peace

In a transcontinental voyage, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will embark on a series of visits to Tel Aviv, Amman, Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi from November 2 to 10, 2023.

During his time in Israel, Secretary Blinken will emphasize the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s right to self-defense in accordance with international humanitarian law. The discussions will encompass strategies to ensure the safety of U.S. citizens in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, with a focus on securing the immediate release of hostages. Additionally, efforts to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, preventing the escalation of conflict, and restraining violence will be explored.

In Jordan, Secretary Blinken will highlight the vital importance of safeguarding civilian lives and the joint commitment to providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to those in need in Gaza. Discussions will also revolve around the restoration of essential services and the prevention of forced displacement beyond Gaza’s borders. Priority will be given to finding mechanisms to defuse tensions, reduce regional instabilities, and reaffirm the United States’ dedication to collaborating with partners towards establishing lasting peace in the Middle East, including the creation of a Palestinian state.

Continuing his journey, Secretary Blinken will lead U.S. delegations to Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi to foster mutual efforts in shaping a free, connected, and secure Indo-Pacific region that promotes prosperity and resilience.

Arriving in Tokyo, the Secretary will actively participate in the second G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of 2023, building upon the previous commitments made at the G7 Hiroshima Summit. Beyond expressing gratitude for Japan’s successful G7 presidency, Secretary Blinken will engage in bilateral talks with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko. These discussions will encompass a wide range of priorities, including supporting Ukraine’s economic recovery and energy needs while strengthening cooperation within the Indo-Pacific.

Subsequently, the Secretary will journey to Seoul, where he will confer with President Yoon Suk Yeol, Foreign Minister Park Jin, and National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong. Collaborative solutions to global challenges, such as Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine, Russia’s deepening military cooperation with the DPRK, and the instability prevalent in the Middle East, will be explored. The discussions will also center around fostering bilateral investment and ensuring economic security for both nations.

In Tokyo and Seoul, Secretary Blinken will reiterate the United States’ resolute commitment to defending Japan and the ROK, emphasizing the importance of sustaining strong trilateral engagement following the impactful Camp David Summit held in August.

Lastly, Secretary Blinken will conclude his journey in New Delhi, where he will participate in the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue alongside Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. Together, the delegation will engage with India’s Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, and other high-ranking Indian officials to discuss both bilateral and global concerns, with particular emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region.

FAQ:

1. What is the purpose of Secretary Blinken’s journey?

Secretary Blinken’s journey aims to strengthen partnerships, reaffirm support for Israel, address humanitarian concerns in Gaza, promote peace in the Middle East, advance collaborative efforts in the Indo-Pacific region, and engage with India on bilateral and global issues.

2. What topics will be discussed during Secretary Blinken’s visit to Japan and South Korea?

Discussions in Japan and South Korea will cover a range of topics, including Ukraine’s recovery and energy needs, bolstering cooperation within the Indo-Pacific, tackling challenges posed by Russia’s actions, and enhancing bilateral investment and economic security.

3. How will Secretary Blinken demonstrate commitment to defending Japan and South Korea?

Secretary Blinken will underline the United States’ unwavering commitment to defending Japan and the ROK, emphasizing the significance of trilateral engagement following the Camp David Summit.

Sources:

– United States Department of State: https://www.state.gov/

– G7 Hiroshima Summit: https://www.g7hiroshima.go.jp/