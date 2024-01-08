Ambassador Blinken Holds Productive Meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

During a highly significant encounter in Abu Dhabi, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken engaged in a productive conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Their discourse touched upon a range of pressing issues that demand immediate attention.

One paramount topic that emerged from their exchange was the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Secretary Blinken lauded the UAE for its remarkable efforts in providing essential assistance to the civilians affected by the conflict. He emphasized the gravity of the situation and stressed the importance of swift action to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

Moreover, Secretary Blinken underlined the necessity of preventing any further escalation of the conflict. In this regard, he reiterated the unwavering commitment of the United States to ensure lasting peace in the region that guarantees Israel’s security while also advancing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Turning their attention to Sudan, the Secretary and Sheikh Mohammed discussed the crucial imperative of ending the ongoing conflict and preventing further harm to the civilian population. With a shared vision for a more secure and prosperous region, they reaffirmed the significance of the strategic partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

It is through such constructive dialogues and collaborations that impactful solutions can be found to address the complex challenges facing the Middle East. The meeting between Secretary Blinken and Sheikh Mohammed serves as a testament to the dedication of both nations in working towards a brighter future for the region.

