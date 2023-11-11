How Diplomatic Conversations Shape International Relations: Insights from Secretary Blinken’s Call with Serbian President Vucic

In a recent conversation between Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the focus was on the urgent need to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo following the violent events of September 24. These events included the tragic death of a Kosovo Police Sergeant, which sparked widespread concern.

Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of holding accountable those responsible for the attacks, particularly those who have sought refuge in Serbia. By doing so, Secretary Blinken underlined the United States’ commitment to justice and the rule of law.

During the conversation, the Secretary expressed his support for the efforts of KFOR (Kosovo Force) and EULEX (European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo) in responding to the violent incidents. He acknowledged that incidents like the one near the Banjska Monastery pose significant challenges to KFOR and the international community as a whole. Secretary Blinken commended KFOR for increasing its presence and appreciated the North Atlantic Council’s decision to authorize additional forces.

Furthermore, Secretary Blinken reiterated that Serbia must not only de-escalate the ongoing tensions but also fulfill its commitments under the normalization agreement within the EU-facilitated Dialogue. This agreement plays a crucial role in maintaining stability in the region and fostering positive relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

FAQ:

What is KFOR?

KFOR, or the Kosovo Force, is a NATO-led international peacekeeping force established in 1999 to maintain peace and security in Kosovo.

What is EULEX?

EULEX, or the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, is a civilian mission led by the European Union that aims to improve the rule of law in Kosovo and support its institutions.

What is the EU-facilitated Dialogue?

The EU-facilitated Dialogue is a diplomatic process facilitated by the European Union aimed at normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia. It involves discussions and negotiations on various issues, including security, governance, and economic cooperation.

Sources:

– NATO – KFOR

– European External Action Service – EULEX

– European Commission – EU-facilitated Dialogue