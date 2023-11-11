U.S. Military Presence in Yemen Raises Concerns Amidst Houthi Attack on Israel

In a significant twist to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the presence of U.S. military forces in Yemen has sparked concerns about deepening American involvement in the region. On Monday, Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels launched ballistic and cruise missiles at Israel, marking the first use of ballistic missiles against Israel since 1991. While escalating tensions in the region, this attack also brings attention to the nearby presence of American troops.

The best strategy to avoid getting entangled in another Middle Eastern war is to reconsider the necessity of having troops stationed in the region. Experts argue that the presence of American troops in Yemen not only fails to enhance national security but also increases the risk of being drawn into a conflict in the Middle East.

It is worth noting that the United States has continued to maintain “combat” troops in Yemen, as disclosed in a previously unreported passage of its War Powers Resolution report to Congress. These troops are primarily deployed to conduct operations against al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula and ISIS, rather than focusing on the Houthis as an official target.

While the U.S. has used its authorities under the war on the Islamic State to strike Iranian-backed groups in other regions, caution is advised against assuming that the Houthi strike is part of a larger Iranian campaign. Analysts suggest that the Houthis, despite receiving support from Iran, have been making independent decisions throughout the Yemeni conflict, even going against Iranian advice on critical moves.

President Joe Biden has justified U.S. strikes on Syrian targets as a deterrence strategy. However, some observers argue that the U.S.’s significant military presence in the region undermines this deterrent effect by providing numerous targets for potential attacks. Even lawmakers who are reluctant to engage in further military action in the Middle East may feel compelled to respond if American troops come under attack.

Yemen has been embroiled in a brutal civil war since 2014, with the Houthi rebel group in the north supported by Iran and the southern government in exile backed by the U.S. and a coalition of neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The U.S. has consistently supported the Saudi-backed Aden government throughout the conflict.

The U.S. operations in Yemen are overseen by Special Operations Command Central Forward – Yemen (SOCCENT FWD Yemen), a forward element of the Special Operations Command based in Tampa. Although this mission has never been officially acknowledged by the Defense Department, evidence suggests its existence and objectives. There have been references and details provided by military officers that shed light on the training and advisory roles of U.S. forces in Yemen.

In conclusion, the recent Houthi attack on Israel has brought attention to the presence of U.S. military forces in Yemen and raised concerns about the potential repercussions of deepening American involvement in the region. As tensions continue to escalate, it is crucial to reassess the impact of troop deployments and prioritize strategies that promote long-term stability and security.